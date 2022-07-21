Nivea aims to empower young girl influencers with #NiveaFreshBatchHunt second edition

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Nivea India skincare brand is back with the second edition of its most-awaited Nivea Soft Fresh Batch after the success of its edition last year. Elevating the influencer game one trend at a time, the Gen-Zs of today are looking at transitioning from being traditional content consumers to new-age creators.

In the ever-changing multiverse of filters, challenges, and hashtags, Nivea India aims at becoming the first choice of every Gen-Z girl by helping kick-start her influencer journey in this one-of-a-kind digital hunt – #NiveaFreshBatchHunt!

Promising all things bigger and better, with more colleges, mentors, influencers, challenges, and rewards, this second edition is all set to uplift the life of every budding Gen-Z creator in the country.

The second edition of Nivea Soft Fresh Batch is announced exclusively in partnership with the short video app Moj that will help further ramp up the campaign in reaching Gen-Z creators and influencers across all the regions of India.

#NIVEAFreshBatchHuntonMoj campaign will be hosted on Moj to tap into a wider Indian influencer network with a huge audience base that takes on trends and challenges. For the campaign, a customised 2D interactive lens or filter will be created that will enable a participant to choose their personality and submit their entry using #NiveaFreshBatchHunt.

Nivea India will curate a wider influencer network with 10 high-reach influencers in each persona’s squad, including remarkable regional influencers to ensure deeper penetration across the country with 40 #NSFBSquad members.

Announced by celebrity and brand face Taapsee Pannu, the aspiring creators will be guided and mentored by 40 of the most loved, popular, and well-established influencers in their fields with 10 of them leading each category of persona. Up to 100 winners will be chosen for the grand celebration of the Nivea Soft Fresh Batch of 2022.