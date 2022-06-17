Niyati Fatnani talks about gaining weight for her role in upcoming Star Bharat show ‘Channa Mereya’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:58 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Niyati Fatnani is going to play the role of Ginni, a Dhaba owner in Amritsar, on her new Star Bharat show ‘Channa Mereya’. As ‘Ginni’ is a Sikhni, she has to gain weight under proper guidance for her role.

‘Channa Mereya’ is set in Amritsar and revolves around the lives of two people who are passionate about the same thing, cooking, but have a different take on how to achieve their goals and dreams. Niyati Fatnani portrays the role of an independent Dhaba owner from a small town in Amritsar.

Niyati says, on preparing for the role of Ginni, “As I am playing a Sikhni from Amritsar, I have been told to gain weight to actually look like a Punjabi, under proper care of course. I am a vegetarian so my options are limited. When I was in Amritsar, I ate Kulche, Chhole, Makke ki Roti and Lassi. So, I tried not one but many dishes. I prefer eating home-cooked food, but if it’s not an option, only then I eat outside. I make this special drink for myself with Chia Seeds in Nimbu Paani and instead of sugar I put honey in it. This keeps me hydrated, besides the coconut water.”

The show is set to premiere soon and we are excited to see the beauty of Amritsar as well as Niyati Fatnani on our television screens. Niyati is starred opposite Karan Wahi in ‘Channa Mereya’. So, tune in to find out about this couple passionate about cooking.