Niyati Fatnani is all set to woo viewers as Jinni in Star Bharat’s new show ‘Channa Mereya’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:00 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: Whether it’s fiction or non-fiction shows, the audience has always embraced the concept of Star Bharat shows. The channel has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new upcoming show ‘Channa Mereya’. Actor Niyati Fatnani is playing the role of Jinni for the show. With the star-studded cast, the show will, undoubtedly, catch the audience’s attention and pique their interest.

Produced by Beyond Dreams Entertainment, the show is based on the concept of love and the desire for love and cooking. On a deeper level, however, this is the story of the Yin and Yang, Shiva and Shakti, Order and Chaos, coming together. The constant coming together that results in explosion and then life. It depicts how the two attract and repel each other, as well as how they can’t live without each other because they complete one another. As a result, it becomes a universal love story with a spoonful of sadda northern tadka!

The show features two main leads, one of whom is Karan Wahi, who will play Aditya, a 27-year-old iceberg with a volcano in its belly who aspires to be one of the world’s largest hoteliers. He is on a quest for significance and meaning in his life, and he finds the answers in a girl he despises. Niyati Fatnani, on the other hand, will play the role of Jinni, a vivacious girl full of life. She lives in her own little bubble of chaos and is desperate for a resolution for her family and the missing feeling of love.

Talking about the show and her character, Niyati said, “I’m very excited to play Jinni, a lively young lady who is full of life. Jinni Grewal lives in her own chaotic bubble. She and her entire family run a dhaba in Amritsar that is extremely popular due to ‘Jinni ke haathon ka swaad’, and it’s not just the food Jinni serves, but also the love and ‘apnapan’ she shares with the customers. Jinni is looking for something beyond her culinary abilities and lively giggles. She’s like a bright star, always shining and spreading light. A star whose core is secretly seeking warmth in this cold world. I’m overjoyed and supremely elated to take on this role, and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I do.”