Nizam BA make it to quarters of Hyderabad District Basketball Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hyderabad: Nizam Basketball Academy entered the quarterfinals after defeating the Telangana Police 75-65 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Level-I of the Hyderabad District Basketball Association’s Annual League Basketball Championship at the City College Basketball Ground on Saturday.

In the first quarter, Nizam BA’s Majid and Koushik with their collective 12 points put their side in the lead 17-11. In the equally-contested second quarter, both the teams scored 16 points apiece where Phani of Telangana Police scored three three-pointers while Charan and Earnest played well for Nizam BA as it led 33-27 at half time.

After the change of ends, Charan and Earnest along with Majid scored fluently to extend their lead. Policemen’s Sai Kumar scored two three-pointers and Phani combined well with Srinivas to score from the paint as Nizam BA led 55 -45 at end of third quarter. In the final quarter, both the teams scored 20 points each, however Policemen tightened their defense but Nizam BA held a 10-point lead and won the match.

Results: Nizam Basketball Academy 75 (Majid 21; Koushik 13; Earnest 9; Charan 7) bt Telangana Police 65 (Phani 19; Sai Kumar 15; Srinivas 11).

