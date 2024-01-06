Nizamabad: 4,77,808 Abhaya Hastham applications received

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Nizamabad: A total of 4,77,808 Abhaya Hastham applications were received in the district during the Praja Palana programme.

According to a press release issued by the district administration, out of the total applications received , 56,814 were received in Armoor constituency, 87,212 in Balkonda constituency, 41,689 in Banswada, 58,931 in Bodhan and 93,634 applications in Nizamabad Rural constituency.

There are 4,05, 049 households in the district, of which 1,39, 528 applications were received in urban local bodies and 3,38,280 in rural local bodies.