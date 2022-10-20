Nizamabad: Applications for Yuva Samwad India@2047 programme invited

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:19 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad district unit of Nehru Yuva Kendra has invited applications to take part in the ‘Yuva Utsav – Yuva Samwad India@2047’programme, being organised as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Interested candidates should register their names by October 26, 5 pm at https://forms.gle/JLTMGC3qFjAFxbaL8.

According to a press release issued by the district Youth Officer here on Thursday, competitions have been divided into six category-Young Artists Camp- Painting 2. Young Writers Camp -Poem 3. Photography Workshop 4. Declamation Contest 5. Cultural Festival- Group events 6. Yuva Samvaad -India@2047.

Only youth from Nizamabad district between 15 to 29 years of age can participate in the competition. The winners of the competition will get a cash prize, a certificate of appreciation and an opportunity to participate at the State level Yuva Utsav – Yuva Samwad India@2047’programme.