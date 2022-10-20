Ten knee replacement surgeries performed in 24 hours at GGH Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

(Photo: twitter/trsharish) In a rare accomplishment, doctors at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad performed 10 knee replacement surgeries successfully in just 24 hours.

Nizamabad: In a rare accomplishment, doctors at the Government General Hospital in Nizamabad performed 10 knee replacement surgeries successfully in just 24 hours.

Accolades are pouring in from different sections for the doctors and the team at GGH, Nizamabad for their feat.

“Congratulations to the team of doctors at GMC / GGH, Nizamabad for conducting 10 knee replacement surgeries successfully in 24 hours, commemorating World Arthritis Day. Robust Rural Health infrastructure under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu,” tweeted Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday.

Also Read Identify crops which fetch high income: Nizamabad Collector to farmers

To extend specialized health care for people in rural areas, the Telangana government has been upgrading infrastructure in government tertiary teaching hospitals in districts across the State. The surgeons from the government tertiary hospitals in Telangana are conducting knee replacement surgeries free of cost, which otherwise would cost anywhere between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh in private hospitals.

This has come as blessing in disguise for patients from poor family backgrounds as these surgeries are being conducted successfully in different districts without having to travel all the way to Hyderabad.