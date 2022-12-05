Nizamabad: Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat on Dec 12

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:47 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Nizamabad: A `Bhavishya Nidhi Adalat’ (Provident Fund court) would be held on December 12 for redressal of PF members’ grievances regarding settlement of claims and issue of annual accounts. The Adalat would be held through video conference between 11 am and 11.40 am.

In a release issued here on Monday, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner D Hanumanthappa stated that the EPF subscribers who want to take part in the Adalat have to send their grievances through email(ro.nizamabad@epfindia.gov.in) in advance. Every participant had to download Cisco Webex application and join the meeting on 2641 913 1685 address with password (enf1234).

