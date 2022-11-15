Here’s how to check your pension status with PPF no

| Heres How To Check Your Pension Status With Ppf No

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:22 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: If you see your PF statement, you will find three components – Employee share, Employer share, and Pension Contribution or Employee Pension Scheme (EPS). While the amount that gets deducted from your gross salary towards the provident fund is called employee share, the amount which the employer contributes towards your provident fund is known as employer share. As per the EPF rule, the employee has to contribute 12% of their basic salary towards the provident fund. At the same time, the employer will also contribute the same 12% towards your PF account. However, a portion of employer contributions, i.e., 3.67% of 12% goes towards EPS.

An employee must be over 50 years and have completed at least 10 years of service to receive an early pension. In general, the EPFO member should have completed 58 years of age to receive the pension, but he can opt early pension in an emergency.

Here is how you need to check the status

Login to the EPFO India website

Go to online services and click on the pensioner’s portal

Click on ‘Know your pension status’ that is present on the ride side of the page

Select your Issued Office, Office ID, and PPO No

Now, click on get status to know the status of your pension.

Know what to do if you don’t have a PPO No.

A pension Payment Order (PPO) is a 12-digit number allotted to an employee when an EPF subscriber retires.

Login to the EPFO website

Go to online services and click on the pensioner’s portal

Click on ‘Know your PPO No’ which is present on the left side of the page.

You can either enter your bank account number associated with EPF or PF number to know the PPO number.