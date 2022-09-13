Nizamabad: Class 10 student beaten severely by teachers, sacked

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:56 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Hyderabad: A tenth class student suffered injuries on his left ear and on his back after three teachers allegedly assaulted him with a stick at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institution at Noothpally village of Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad district on Monday, the police said.

The police said the physical education teacher (PET) Srikanth and math teacher Shankar with the help of another teacher Naresh expressed their anger at the student for failing to inform them when students from another school were trying to damage the surveillance camera.

Even as irate Shankar and Naresh were questioning the student, Srikanth took a stick, which is used for beating drums in the school, and beat him repeatedly. As a result, the student suffered a bleeding injury on his left ear and bruises on his back, the police said.

On coming to know about the incident, the student’s parents and their relatives came to the institute and staged a protest in front of the institute demanding stern action against the three teachers. After a preliminary inquiry, the management terminated the services of the two teachers Srikanth and Shankar, who were working on contract basis, while a report against Naresh was sent to senior officials for taking stringent action against him.

Nandipet Sub-Inspector S Srikanth said the incident occurred when the students from another school came to the institute to take part in a sports event. Based on a complaint from the parents of the injured student, the police booked a case against the three teachers under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took up investigation.

“We will first issue a notice to the three teachers and based on their response, we will take necessary action against them,” he said.