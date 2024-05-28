Nizamabad Collector asks counting staff to perform duty with complete transparency

The counting is scheduled to take place on June 4 at CMC college Nizamabad town.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 05:18 PM

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu

Nizamabad: Training classes were conducted for counting supervisors, assistants and micro observers of Nizamabad parliamentary constituency for the counting of votes on Tuesday. The counting is scheduled to take place on June 4 at CMC college Nizamabad town.

The counting officials were given training on how to count the votes of EVMs and how to carry out the counting of postal ballot votes. Returning Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu asked officials to ensure that the counting of votes was done accurately in the seven assembly constituencies falling under the Nizamabad Parliament segment.

The counting staff should report at the counting centre at 6 am and after the randomization was done, they would be allotted tables according to the respective constituencies following the list, he said, adding that 20 tables would be arranged for Nizamabad Urban and Rural Assembly constituencies, whereas the other five constituencies would have 18 tables for the counting of votes.

“Rules should be strictly followed without any possibility of mistakes and if the postal ballot vote is rejected, the reasons should be clearly communicated to the candidates and their agents,”he said.

The votes of the EVMs should be carefully counted round by round and the signatures of the agents should be taken for each round, he said, adding that if any technical problem occurs in the EVMs during the counting of votes, technicians should be immediately called and fixed.

“Officials performing duties at the counting centre should perform their duties with dedication and they should not act in a manner that creates suspicion or confusion,”he advised.