Nizamabad: Congress councillor arrested for misbehaving with minor girl

The arrested, Radhakrishna, a follower of Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy, was caught red-handed misbehaving with the girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 08:59 AM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: The police on Tuesday arrested Congress councillor K Radhakrishna on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl in Bodhan town. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to reports, Radhakrishna was caught red-handed misbehaving with a minor girl. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Radhakrishna is known as a follower of Bodhan MLA Sudarshan Reddy of the Congress.