Nizamabad DEO alleges threat to his life, seeks police protection

In his complaint, the DEO claimed that there was threat to him from retired teacher Shantan and school assistants Balayya and Omaji, working in ZPHS Rautla, Sirikonda mandal, and ZPHS Velmal, Nandipet mandal respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 06:09 PM

In his complaint, the DEO claimed that there was threat to him from retired teacher Shantan and school assistants Balayya and Omaji, working in ZPHS Rautla, Sirikonda mandal, and ZPHS Velmal, Nandipet mandal respectively.

Nizamabad: Nizamabad District Education(DEO) Durgaprasad has sought police protection, claiming that there was threat to his life from a few teachers.

In his complaint, the DEO claimed that there was threat to him from retired teacher Shantan and school assistants Balayya and Omaji, working in ZPHS Rautla, Sirikonda mandal, and ZPHS Velmal, Nandipet mandal respectively. He alleged that he was subjected to mental stress by the trio through their social media posts. The DEO said if anything happened to him or his family members the three persons would be responsible. He has appealed to the police to provide him protection.

However, teachers are alleging that the DEO along with some Progressive Recognized Teacher’s union (PRTU) leaders have committed irregularities in the transfer of teachers, hence, the DEO inorder to divert the attention of the authorities was making false claims and targeting teachers.

It is learnt that teachers and retired teachers have posted comments with regard to Durgaprasad indulging in irregularities on social media platforms. The post is doing rounds in the teachers’ and other local groups. The social media post has reportedly caused a lot of damage to the image of the DEO, hence to counter it he was enacting the drama that there was threat to his life, the teachers claimed.