Jagitial: 12-year-old girl seeks police protection from alcoholic father

Moved by the plight of the girl, the SI Navatha went to the house of the girl and counseled the father Shyam to lead a peaceful life with family members by leaving liquor consumption

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Jagtial: Unable to tolerate torture by her father, a 12-year-old girl approached Jagtial police seeking their help to protect her and other family members from him. Though the incident took place on Monday, the video of the girl approaching police went viral on social media on Tuesday.

A daily wage labourer, Shyam was staying in the Market area of Jagtial town. He has a daughter and son. Known to be a liquor addict, Shyam was frequently quarreling with family members and thrashing his wife and children.

Vexed over the father’s harassment, the girl approached the police and explained her ordeal to SI Navatha.

Moved by the plight of the girl, the SI went to the house of the girl and counseled Shyam to lead a peaceful life with family members by leaving liquor consumption. SI advised the girl to contact her if a similar kind of incident was repeated in the future.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .