Nizamabad: Election Expenditure Observers ask officials to keep track of high value transactions

Election Expenditure Observers asked officials involved in the poll process to closely examine the large amount of transactions made through banks as well as the cash payments made through UPI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:23 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Nizamabad: In view of the upcoming Assembly polls to the State assembly, the Election expenditure observers have directed officials to keep a watch on suspicious high value transactions.

Election expenditure observers A Shakti, Tanya Singh and Chinmay Prabhakar Patil, who visited the district on Saturday, directed officials to be vigilant and keep close watch on expenditures of candidates. They asked officials involved in the poll process to closely examine the large amount of transactions made through banks as well as the cash payments made through UPI.

The observers directed officials to take measures to prevent the distribution of alcohol and cash during the elections. “If necessary constitute additional team to increase survelliances in the constituencies,”they said.

District Election Officer and Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu informed that committees have been set up to keep track of the election expenses of the candidates. Special vigilance teams have been formed to keep watch on the distribution of cash, liquor and other goods, he said.

In order to prevent illegal movement of liquor and other goods from bordering Maharashtra to the district, inter-state check posts have been set up at four places in the border areas and were being monitored through CCTV cameras, he said.

