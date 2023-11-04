20 candidates file nomination in Nalgonda district on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Nalgonda: In all, 20 candidates filed their nominations for six assembly constituencies in Nalgonda district.

Devarakonda BRS candidate Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik filed two sets of nomination papers to Returning Officer in his office at Devarakonda. Devarakonda Congress candidate Nenavath Balu Naik also submitted a set of nomination papers to the RO and an indepent candidate also submitted his nomination. With this, three candidates filed nominations for Devarakonda AC on Saturday.

Three independent candidates filed their nominations to RO for Nagarjuna Sagar AC while two independent candidates for Miryalaguda AC too filed their nominations. Similarly five candidates including All India Forward Block Candidate Vaddeboina Saidulu also submitted nominations for Nalgonda AC.

Six nominations were received by RO for Munugode AC. Two independent candidates filed nominations for Nakrekal AC.