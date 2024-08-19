Nizamabad farmer declared govt employee, denied crop loan waiver

Rodda Suman took loan of Rs 1.92 lakh; many farmers allege that government rejecting their applications on one ground or the other

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 01:20 PM

Representational Photo

Nizamabad: The Congress government on Monday came under severe criticism after a young farmer in Madhapur village of Makloor mandal in the district was denied the crop loan waiver on the ground that he was a government employee.

Rodda Suman, who took a loan of Rs 1.92 lakh from a bank, was informed by agriculture officials that he could not avail of the benefit of crop loan waiver as he was identified as a government employee in the farmers information document.

A shocked Suman tried to convince them that he was not a government employee and that he had been into farming for the last few years.

However, the officials told him they would not include his name in the beneficiary list as he had been identified as a government employee.

Enraged, Suman asked them to direct him to the department in which he was working. “Either you provide me with a loan waiver amount or give me a government job,” he told the officials.

The farmers alleged that the government was rejecting the applications on one ground or the other.

It is learnt that a large number of farmers have not received loan waiver amounts in the mandal.