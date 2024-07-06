Nizamabad: HC Judge urges students to stay away from drugs

Justice Paul asked students to stay away from drugs and use their energies for constructive work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:32 PM

Justice Paul asked students to stay away from drugs and use their energies for constructive work.

Nizamabad: High Court Judge and State Legal Services Association Executive Chairman Justice Sujoy Paul on Saturday appealed to students to set higher goals in life and stay away from intoxicants and drugs that make the future dark and destroy life.

Speaking at an awareness programme on drug abuse and trafficking organised by the Nizamabad District Legal Service, Justice Paul asked students to stay away from drugs and use their energies for constructive work. “Stay focused on your studies so that you’ll not be lured into taking drugs or alcohol,”he said.

He called upon the students to set a clear goal and move towards the destination with continuous hard work, perseverance and self-confidence. He exhorted them not to be deterred by the setbacks and adverse circumstances encountered in the process of moving towards the goal, and that victories and failures in life were like two sides of the same coin.

Narcotic Control Bureau Zonal Director Sachin Gorpade gave a detailed presentation about the side effects of drugs, the methods to be followed to avoid them, the use of drugs, the punishments to be faced due to their possession and important things related to drug abuse.