Nizamabad in the grip of viral fevers; rush increases at hospitals

The number of patients with viral fever symptoms like cold, cough, throat pain, body pain and high fever has increased at both government and private hospitals across the district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 05:22 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: The spike in the incidence of viral fevers and dengue across the district over the last few weeks has become a cause of worry for the district administration. The number of patients with viral fever symptoms like cold, cough, throat pain, body pain and high fever has increased at both government and private hospitals across the district.

According to Medical and Health Department officials, 8,246 people have been affected by fever so far in the district and of them 7291 have already recovered and 955 are undergoing treatment at various government hospitals. In fact, 3598 cases were reported in the last one week..

According to health department officials, government hospitals are witnessing twice the normal rush of patients with viral fever symptoms in the last few days. Hundreds of people suffering from viral fever are reaching community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) across every day in the district, the officials added.

Health officials informed that people, especially children, were visiting hospitals with complaints of fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, cold, sore throat, body pain, headache, and body stiffness.According to officials, in the last eight months, Medical and Health team visited 4,22,848 houses, screened 10.48 lakh people and identified 8,246 fever cases. As many as 376 dengue cases were reported with 145 in August alone in the district.