Nizamabad: ‘Intinta Innovator’ 2024 applications invited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 08:59 PM

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu has called upon people from all walks of life to apply for the State government’s ambitious ‘Intinta Innovator’ campaign aimed at promoting a culture of innovation.

In a statement, he said people from all spheres and across age groups such as students, teachers, farmers, youth, homemakers, IT professionals and researchers, could participate in the campaign. All the great innovations would be presented awards on August 15, he informed.

Interested persons were asked to send their applications directly through WhatsApp number 9100678543. In the application, name, age, photograph, profession, village, mandal, name of the invention and description of the invention must be included not exceeding 100 words. Four pictures (high resolution) of the invention, two videos demonstrating the invention and other necessary details should be sent.

Interested persons should send their applications before August 3. For more information contact cell number 9441191829.