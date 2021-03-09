Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind detained while on his way to Bhainsa

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament from Nizamabad, Aravind Dharmapuri, was taken into custody by the city police on Monday night while he was on the way to Bhainsa in Nirmal.
The MP had planned to go to the Bhainsa and meet victims of Sunday’s clashes there. The city police team stopped him at Banjara Hills Road No. 2 and took him into preventive custody.
