Nizamabad: Photo exhibition on Telugu freedom fighters on Aug 13,14

According to Field Publicity Officer B Dharma Naik, the aim of the photo exhibition was to educate the present generation about the sacrifices and efforts made by Telugu freedom fighters to free India from British rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 05:51 PM

According to Field Publicity Officer B Dharma Naik, the aim of the photo exhibition was to educate the present generation about the sacrifices and efforts made by Telugu freedom fighters to free India from British rule.

Nizamabad: A photo exhibition on prominent Telugu freedom fighters will be organised on August 13 and 14 at Nizamabad Government Degree College in Nizamabad town.

According to Field Publicity Officer B Dharma Naik, the aim of the photo exhibition was to educate the present generation about the sacrifices and efforts made by Telugu freedom fighters to free India from British rule. The role of freedom fighters such as Ranjigondu, Kumuram Bheem, Chakali Ailamma, Swami Ramananda Theertha, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu would be highlighted in the photo exhibition, he said.

Naik urged school and college students to attend the photo exhibition in large numbers.