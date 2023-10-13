Nizamabad: Prajavani program suspended till completion of polls

Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Nizamabad: In the wake of upcoming polls to the State assembly, the district administration has decided to temporarily suspend the weekly programme Prajavani (public grievances redressal day) till the election process is completed.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the ensuing assembly elections. After the completion of the election process, the Prajavani programme would resume as usual, he said.

Prajavani programme is organised on every Monday in all the districts of the State.