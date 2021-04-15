Nizamabad: Villagers impose self-lockdown as cases rise

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Nizamabad: With the surge in Covid cases across the State and country, several villages and mandal headquarters in the erstwhile Nizamabad district decided to impose self-lockdown on Thursday.

The villagers passed unanimous resolutions to implement the strict lockdown and close the shops and business establishments, markets. They also passed a resolution to impose a penalty if anyone flouts the Covid norms.

Villagers of Salooora of Bodhan mandal voluntarily closed the shops and business establishments in the village. They allowed people to purchase groceries, milk, and other essential commodities in two hours.

Gandhari mandal headquarters village development committee (VDC) and gram panchayat committee conducted a joint meeting on Wednesday and decided to impose lockdown till the end of April month.

