NMDC joins Hyderabad Marathon as title sponsor

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Runners Society partnering with NMDC is going to conduct 11th edition of the Hyderabad Marathon on August 27 and 28. NMDC became the title sponsor for the Hyderabad Marathon.

Sumit Deb, CMD of NMDC said, “NMDC is a patron of the idea that healthy lifestyle is the foundation of growth and we have invested decades in bringing fitness to the fore. We are proud to announce our partnership with Hyderabad Runners Society who have been organising the Hyderabad Marathon for more than a decade and also reckoned for excellent route management and their environment conscious approach. We will be supporting them as the Title sponsor for the Hyderabad Marathon this year onwards, commencing the journey to make an impact on the city’s health.”

Prashant Morparia, Race Director of Hyderabad Marathon, said, “We are glad to partner with NMDC, a PSU based out of our very own Hyderabad to sponsor our signature event – Hyderabad Marathon. We strongly believe that running is a community building exercise which cuts through social barriers and inculcates lifelong skills in every single person. As Hyderabad Runners turn 16 this year, our 1000s of volunteers continue to strive and dedicate themselves to this effort.”