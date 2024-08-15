NMDC Steel reaches landmark achievement by producing 1 million ton Liquid Steel

NMDC steel has achieved a milestone by producing one million ton of liquid steel in one year and now it has set a target of producing one million tonnes of hot rolled coils

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:49 PM

MDC Steel reaches landmark achievement by producing 1 million ton Liquid Steel

Hyderabad: The NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has achieved a milestone with production of one million ton (MnT) of liquid steel in a year of starting operations. As the latest entrant to India’s public sector steel manufacturing, NSL demonstrated its capability to deliver high-quality steel products and established itself as a formidable player by setting new benchmarks in an industry, a company press release said on Thursday.

On August 12, 2023, the NSL marked the first blow-in of the blast furnace at its advanced 3 MTPA steel plant in Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh. Since then, the plant achieved a cumulative production of 1.5 million tons (MnT) of hot metal by July 21, 2024, on top of the milestone of producing 1 MnT of hot metal in 226 days. Building on this momentum by August 11, 2024, the plant produced one million ton of liquid steel.

The NSL Chairman and Managing Director Amitava Mukherjee said the achievement underscored the commitment to operational excellence and positioned the NSL as a key player in the Indian steel industry. He said the NSL was setting itself a target of producting one million tons of Hot Rolled (HR) coils by August 23, 2024.