No major rainfall on forecast in Hyderabad

05:08 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to experience partly cloudy skies for the next three days and a maximum temperature of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius is on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the state capital till July 4.

No major rainfall activity is likely from July 1 to 4, going by the IMD forecast. According to the weather department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur in the evening or night.

This week, till Wednesday, Hyderabad recorded deficient rainfall. As per the data recorded at various Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), the city has received 21.2 mm showers against the normal rainfall of 26.5 mm.

On the other hand, some districts including Rangareddy, Medak, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, and Warangal Urban recorded excess rainfall from June 23 to 29.