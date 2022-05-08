No more Monday blues for techies

Published Date - 11:04 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Hyderabad: No more Monday blues seems to be the new anthem for employees working in technology companies. Since the onset of the hybrid way of work, many different models have emerged and the most preferred one seems to be where employees work for three days a week from office i.e on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to this, employees not only get to spend Fridays at home but also get an extended weekend, thus beating the Monday blues. While different companies have formulated different models under the hybrid work culture, this concept of working for three consecutive days in the middle of the week seems to be the crowd’s favourite.

Other models include alternate working days where employees get to choose Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays or Tuesdays and Thursdays and in this too, the second seems to be the preferred choice.

“Our office told us that we need to come to the office either twice a week or thrice a week depending on our work schedule. As I live alone here in Hyderabad and my family is in Vishakapatnam, I normally go to the office either on Tuesdays and Wednesdays when twice a week schedule is on, or on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays when it is thrice a week. This way, I get to spend the weekend at my home and also get extra two days to work from home in Vizag,” says Srikanth Rao, a data analyst at a big MNC.

Many employees have pointed out that their workplaces, which usually used to be abuzz with activity on Mondays and in the middle of the week, now paint an abandoned picture. This is true for Fridays as well when the majority of the employees are working from home.

“Previously I used to dread Mondays as there used to be a mad rush to reach the office and also because the lethargy of the weekend gone by refuse to leave. But now I enjoy working on Mondays as either I am working from home or even if I am going to the office, it is mostly empty,” says Supriya Shetty, a software engineer with a reputed corporate.

