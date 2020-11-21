No previous govt implemented welfare schemes like TRS: Anjaiah Yadav

Anjaiah Yadav took part in the election campaign in Kachiguda and surrounding areas in support of TRS candidate Dr Baddula Sirisha Yadav. He urged the voters to pledge their support to Sirisha Yadav and ensure her win in the civic body elections

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: TRS MLA and Kachiguda Division election in-charge Anjaiah Yadav on Saturday said none of the previous State governments had implemented welfare schemes like the way the TRS party did over the past few years.

If Hyderabad had suffered due to lack of development that was only because of the previous government’s neglect and apathy, he said.

Anjaiah Yadav took part in the election campaign in Kachiguda and surrounding areas in support of TRS candidate Dr Baddula Sirisha Yadav. He urged the voters to pledge their support to Sirisha Yadav and ensure her win in the civic body elections. The TRS government would allocate funds for improving basic amenities to all sections of people in the division.

Alleging that people did not benefit from the previous governments of TDP and the Congress, the TRS MLA said people are living in content during the TRS rule. Women are equally competing with men turning entrepreneurs in almost every sector, he said.

Anjaiah Yadav called upon the TRS leaders and party workers to relentlessly work for the party candidate in the division by highlighting the government’s welfare schemes. Baddula Ravinder Yadav, Dr Om Prakash Yadav, Krishna Yadav, Lallu Yadav, Erra Bheshma, Pentam Ramesh, Rajesh, Vijay Kumar among others took part in the campaign.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .