No rallies without permission in Hyderabad: Anjani Kumar

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, in a notification issued on Wednesday, asked all arms licence holders to deposit their weapons with the police stations concerned or authorized arms dealers before November 19.

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the City Police have asked licensed arms holders to deposit their weapons and have also prohibited processions and rallies in the city that do not have prior permission.

Persons, employed on guard duty on the premises of nationalised banks, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and security personnel in the city, are exempted from depositing the weapons. Penal action will be initiated against those who fail to deposit weapons and their weapons will be confiscated. They will also be prosecuted, Anjani Kumar said.

