No respite for Telangana as rains continue to lash state

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: There is no respite from heavy rains in the State as several areas are lashed with incessant rains on Tuesday.

The northern districts, Nirmal, Asifabad and neighboring areas are battered with rains. Highest rainfall of 18.8 CM was recorded at Keramani in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, followed by 15.9 CM in Jainaram and 11.6 CM at Asifabad in the district.

With water levels receding in River Godavari to 52.9 feet, officials have withdrawn the third level warning at Bhadrachalam. However, all the duty officials have been directed to take action as per the Godavari flood manual.

Meanwhile, Sriram Sagar project continues to receive inflows following heavy rains in the catchment areas. Over 90,580 cusecs inflows and 69,450 cusecs outflows were recorded in the project. The current water level in the project is 1087 feet against the FRL of 1091 feet.

The State average rainfall is 24.9 mm against the normal rainfall of 9.3 mm. The cumulative State rainfall from June 1 to July 12 is 420.6 mm against the normal rainfall of 213.2 mm with a deviation of 97 percent.