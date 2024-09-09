No salaries: Gram panchayat employee attempts suicide, KTR slams Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 11:03 PM

BRS working president K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lambasted the Congress government over its failure to pay salaries to employees, leading to tragic incidents of suicide attempts. He said in a series of such incidents, a gram panchayat employee of Allipur village in Bijinepalli mandal in Nagarkurnool district, had attempted suicide by drinking pesticide after the government did not pay his salary for past seven months.

Responding to the incident, Rama Rao expressed serious concern and criticised the Congress government for its incompetence. “It is shameful that the Congress government has pushed its employees to such extremes. The Chief Minister, who is causing emotional distress to the employees, should apologise immediately,” he said, pointing out that the Congress which promised to ensure timely payment of salaries during the Assembly elections had failed to do so, with salaries going unpaid for several months.

The BRS working president also pointed out similar incidents, such as the suicide of Wasim, a data entry operator at Suryapet Government Hospital, who had not been paid for three months, and the recent videos of a gate operator at the Yellampalli project begged Minister D Sridhar Babu for his salary after six months of non-payment. He urged the State government to release the pending wages immediately.

Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao also termed the non-payment of salaries a tragedy. He ridiculed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for failing to deliver on the promise of timely salaries and demanded immediate resolution of the pending salaries of sanitation workers and panchayat employees.