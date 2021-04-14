No shortage of hospital beds in Telangana, says Eatala

Apart from the existing 8,643 beds in State-run hospitals, govt will utilise 14,000 beds at private medical colleges

Hyderabad: The State government will utilise nearly 14,000 hospital beds that are available at private medical colleges for treatment to Covid positive patients across Telangana. There are about 8,643 hospital beds in government hospitals and an additional 14,000 hospital beds from private teaching hospitals will bolster our efforts to provide proper treatment facilities to Covid patients in the State, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Wednesday.

Rajender, who reviewed the Covid containment strategies and also visited Covid treatment facilities across Hyderabad, urged general public to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

“Cases in our neighbouring States are rising exponentially and people must be cautious and take precautions. A large number of Covid positive cases are asymptomatic, which is a challenge in detecting cases early,” Rajender said.

The Minister visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Gachibowli, Government Nature Cure Hospital, Ameerpet, District Hospital in King Kothi and Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday.

Rajender urged private hospitals in Hyderabad and elsewhere to avoid referring severe Covid positive cases to Gandhi Hospital. “I urge private hospitals to avoid sending critically ill Covid positive patients to Gandhi Hospital. During a crisis of this scale, I also request government healthcare workers not to stage protests or boycott duties, as it will impact needy patients,” he said.

Earlier on the day, in a video conference with healthcare workers and field level workers, Rajender directed District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HO) to be alert and do their best to contain the spread of Covid infections and fatalities.

Field level workers including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Aanganwadi workers and local Medical Officers must strive to detect Covid positive at the earliest.

“Along with testing, treating, tracking and vaccination, we must also ensure that other critical non-Covid health care services are available in all the districts, especially at primary health centres and community health centres,” he said.

