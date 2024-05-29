No shortage of seeds, fertilisers: Medak Collector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 06:46 PM

Medak Collector Rahul Raj examines the stocks of seeds at PACS centre in Medak on Wednesday.

Medak: Medak Collector Rahul Raj has said that there was no shortage of seeds and fertilisers in the district. After visting the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, which sells seeds and fertilisers to farmers he said there were 32, 088 cotton seed packets available across the district to meet the needs of farmers. He asked the seed dealers to display the availability of the seeds on a notice board, to keep the farmers informed. Rahu Raj warned them that stern action would be taken if the dealers were caught selling spurious or expired date seeds to farmers. The collector suggested the farmers get receipts from the dealers while purchasing seeds and fertilisers. He said that they have made available 4,462 quintals of green manure seeds against the estimated need of 6,400 quintals. However, he said that they will make available the rest. District Agriculture Officer Medak M Govidnu and others were present.