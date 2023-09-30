Noise levels in Mumbai saw decline during Ganpati visarjan, Eid-e-Milad processions

The noise levels during the immersion processions of Ganesha idols and Eid-e-Milad celebrations in Mumbai were low compared to last year, a city-based NGO said on Saturday.

By PTI Updated On - 05:52 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

As per the data shared by Awaaz Foundation, the highest noise at 114.7 decibels (dB) was recorded at Matunga on Thursday, followed by 114.1 dB at Girgaon Chowpatty post midnight.

Noise levels for both Ganpati festival and Eid-e-Milad were lower than last year, as there were fewer DJs at both events, it said.

Last year, the highest 120.2dB was recorded at Opera House and political speeches, which continued beyond midnight, were at 106.9 dB.

During the Eid-e-Milad procession, the highest noise level of 108.1 dB was due to motorcycle horns. But this was lower than last year’s 116.3dB caused by DJ music systems, the report said.

There were fewer vehicles mounted with DJ music systems in the processions this year and the noise levels were elevated due to vehicle horns, it stated.