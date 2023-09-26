Innovation meets tradition: Zee Telugu’s experiential upcycled Ganesha Idol impresses Hyderabad

In its unique initiative towards sustainability, Zee Telugu presents its unique Ganesha idol in a pandal at Kukatpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: In its unique initiative towards sustainability, Zee Telugu presents its unique Ganesha idol in a pandal at Kukatpally. After impressing one and all with its clutter-breaking content over the years, the channel is giving its loyalists a chance to experience a first-of-its-kind Ganesha idol. With the world moving towards sustainability, Zee Telugu is also doing its bit staying true to its brand ethos “Aarambham Oka Aduthone” (Beginning is with one step).

The experiential and eco-conscious Ganesha is 100% upcycled from set properties of its most popular shows, showcasing the channel’s commitment to environmental preservation and community engagement. The Ganesha idol was set up for display at Shri Sai Heights, Navodaya Colony, Kukatpally, and devotees kept visiting the pandal to witness the grandeur of the auspicious event throughout the Ganesh Utsav.

This Ganesha idol was crafted with a zero-waste approach. Various set properties, including microphones, speakers, lights, and wires, have been upcycled to create this unique masterpiece. In addition to that, the idol also incorporated set properties such as LED cables, sound speaker bubbles, LED light remotes, amongst others.

The lights in the ears of the idol, camera items in the fingers, light holders in the palms, necklace made up of decorative stones, and the costume made from LED lights and cables – all these take the look of the idol to a whole new level.

The idol also features cables, rope lights, and woofers, mirchi lighting, camera props, shoot lights, makeup mirrors, and microphones creating a unique and visually-stunning masterpiece that embodies the spirit of innovation and sustainability. The Ganesha idol at the pandal has been offering an immersive experience for visitors.

Zee Telugu has always believed in responsible artistry, and thus, upon completion of the 10-day festival, the idol will not be immersed in water but will be carefully dismantled. The materials used in creating this beautiful Ganesha will be returned to the sets of their shows, ready to be repurposed for television shoots once again, reducing our ecological footprint.