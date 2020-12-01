Nomula Narsimhaiah, a role model for the youth in Palem village

Narsimhaiah hailed from a poor family, and his mother Mangamma brought him up by selling vegetables at the village

Nalgonda: When Nomula Narsimhaiah completed his law degree from Osmania University overcoming financial hurdles, little would he have realised that he would serve as an inspiration for many youth in Palem, his native place, in Nalgonda district to pursue higher education.

Narsimhaiah hailed from a poor family, and his mother Mangamma brought him up by selling vegetables at the village.

Drawing inspiration from him, at least 10 persons from Palem the lawyer’s profession.

Speaking to Telangana Today, N Saidulu, a native of Palem practicing at City Civil Court (Hyderabad), said told after completing MSc in Chemistry, he studied law, and chose the profession of lawyer. Nomula Narsimhaiah was the inspiration for his decision, he added.

Belli Satyanarayana, a youth from the village, said Narsimhaiah was the first person from Palem who studied in Osmania University. Following in his footsteps, every family in the village now has at least one graduate. “Not only in education, Narsimaiah was also an inspiration for many in politics,” he added.

Strives for development of village

Another youth from the village Bontha Ramulu told that Narsimhaiah worked hard for the development of his native place while he was an MPP and MLA. The internal roads and link roads to the village were due to the efforts of Narsimhaiah for comprehensive development of his native place, he said.

Pall of gloom descends on Palem

The villagers of Palem woke up to the bad news on Tuesday. A pall of gloom descended on the village after news of the sudden demise of Nomula Narsimhaiah was flashed on TV channels. Flexis banners with pictures of Narsimhaiah immediately sprung up at Palem, Nomula and Nakrekal paying tributes to him.

Villagers gathered at his house in Palem and were seen discussing the services rendered by him in solving the problems in the village.

According to his relatives, the funeral rites of Nomula Narsimhaiah would be conducted at his agricultural field located between Nomula and Ogodu, on Thursday.

Nomula active in politics from student days

Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, who died of a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad, was active in politics right from his student days.

Narsimhaiah’s political career spanned several decades as a Communist leader before he joined the TRS in 2017. He was elected twice as MLA from Nakrekal Assembly constituency on a CPI(M) ticket and was elected to the State Assembly from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in 2014 as TRS candidate. He faced defeat from Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 elections as a CPI (M) candidate. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he defeated senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by 7,771 votes. He had also worked as mandal parishad president (MPP) of Nakrekal for two terms.

Narsimhaiah, a native of Palem village, Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district, was associated with CPI(M) right from his student days. He was a member of Student Federation of India (SFI) during his college days. He completed LLB from Osmania University in 1981 and practiced as an advocate at the Junior Civil Judge’s Court in Nakrekal. His political journey began in 1987 when he as elected as Mandal Parishad President of Nakrekal.

