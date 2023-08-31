North Macedonian Foreign Minister arrives in India on official visit, will meet VP Dhankar

| North Macedonian Foreign Minister Arrives In India On Official Visit Will Meet Vice President Dhankar

By ANI Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit to India.

“A warm welcome to FM @Bujar_O of North Macedonia as he arrives on an official visit to India. The visit will bolster India-North Macedonia relations,” tweeted Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

During his three-day visit, North Macedonian Foreign Minister will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Later, on Thursday, he will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Friday, he will emplane for Kolkata to attend a programme there. He is scheduled to depart from India on Saturday. Recently, in July, Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, paid an official visit to North Macedonia.

During her two-day visit, from July 10-11, MoS Lekhi had wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relations, including meeting her counterparts in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture.

She also called on the Speaker of the Assembly and interacted with the Indian diaspora in Skopje.

India has close and friendly ties with North Macedonia. The country was part of the Voice of Global South Summit, held by India in January 2023.