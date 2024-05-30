Norway Chess Tournament: Praggnanandhaa defeats World No. 1 Carlsen

In round three, the 18-year-old faced the Norwegian star on his home turf, emerging victorious to take the sole lead in the open section of the six-player tournament.

By ANI Updated On - 30 May 2024, 11:28 AM

Photo: NorwayChess/Stev Bonhage/

Stavanger: Indian teenage chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa defeated the world number one Magnus Carlsen in the classical format for the first time at the ongoing Norway Chess tournament on Wednesday.

During round three, the 18-year-old battled the Norway star on his home turf and came out victorious to take the sole lead in the open section of the six-player tournament. Using white pieces, the runners-up from last year’s FIDE Chess World Cup battled it out with some intelligent moves against Carlsen for a win.

At the end of the third round, Pragananadhaa’s tally is 5.5 out of nine points while Carlsen has slipped down to the fifth spot.

Earlier, Pragananadhaa had notched some wins over Carlsen in rapid and blitz chess games.

Earlier on Tuesday, Round 2 of the prestigious Norway Chess saw all three classical games ending up in a draw again here at the SpareBank 1 SR-Bank on Tuesday. Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja and Ding Liren won with white in the subsequent Armageddon games to grab 1.5 points each.

Praggnanandhaa R, who went with a 2-0 head-to-head lead against World Champion Ding Liren, played out his first classical draw in the round of the Norway Chess 2024 main event. The Chinese GM then emerged victorious in the Armageddon tie-breaker, as per a press release from Norway Chess.

In the highly anticipated pairing of the day, Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura played out a closely contested classical game that ended in a draw. Carlsen, demonstrating his exceptional skill under pressure, managed to secure a crucial victory, adding to his impressive Armageddon record and taking the lead of 3 points in tournament standings.

Meanwhile, Alireza Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana also drew their classical game after a complex struggle. Firouzja’s abilities in speed chess shone through in the Armageddon game as he bagged a crucial 1.5 points.

Vaishali R defeated fellow Indian Koneru Humpy to register her first classical win in the Norway Chess Women’s Tournament. Despite Humpy’s slight advantage in the opening, a critical blunder under time pressure allowed Vaishali to claim victory, and her first-ever win against India’s number one female player and become India’s number two female player on the live rating list.

The other two classical matches between Lei Tingjie and Pia Cramling along with Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk ended up in hard-fought draws.

The Chinese duo of Wenjun and Tingjie emerged victorious in their respective Armageddon games.

Norway Chess 2024 commenced with a dynamic start, bringing together the world’s elite chess players for a super-tournament in a competition that started on May 27 and will go on till June 7 at SpareBank 1 SR-Bank. This year, the tournament features not only the renowned Norway Chess tournament but also introduces Norway Chess Women, an all-female tournament showcasing the best female players globally. Both tournaments follow a 6-player double round-robin format with equal prize funds, underscoring a commitment to gender equality in chess, as per a press release from Norway Chess.