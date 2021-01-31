Not satisfied with PRC recommendations: TNGO

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Mancherial: Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ (TNGO) erstwhile Adilabad district coordinator Chanda Ashok on Sunday claimed that no employee was satisfied with the recommendations of the first Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and termed it as ‘Pay Reducing Commission’ for recommending a decrease in house rent allowance and other benefits of government employees.

Stating that the recommendations did not meet the employees’ aspirations, he alleged that the PRC failed to provide the rationale behind its recommendations. “The committee has no sanctity. None of the previous commissions proposed decrease in pay to employees. The government should have offered an interim relief of 27 per cent as extended by Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

TNGO Mancherial district president Gadiyaram Srihari and general secretary Bhumula Rammohan, echoing similar sentiments, requested the government to fix the fitment at 67 per cent, besides scrapping Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and increase the strength of employees in the districts. They sought an increase of HRA by 20 percent. They hoped Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would consider the pleas of TNGOs in this regard.

TNGO’s Forest Forum state president Ponna Mallaiah, associate president Sripathi Bapu Rao, vice-president Sridhar Raju, joint secretary Bhagya Laxmi, organising secretary Satyanarayana, executive council members Sulochana Devi, TNGO’s Mancherial unit president Satheesh Kumar, secretary Gopal and his counterpart of Bellampalli and Luxettipet units Prabu and Narender, respectively, were present.

