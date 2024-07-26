| Airtel Expands Its Wi Fi Service Across An Additional 1 9 Million Households In Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 03:17 PM

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) has increased its Wi-Fi service to an additional 1.9 million new households in Telangana. The service is expanded across 46 cities and towns including Hyderabad, Adilabad and Sangareddy.

Apart from high-speed reliable wireless internet service, Airtel Wi-Fi provides a host of other benefits including access to unlimited streaming, 20+ OTT services and over 350+ TV channels, a press release said. Customers can book Airtel Wi-Fi using the Airtel Thanks App or by calling 8130181301.

Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Telangana and AP, said, “customers can unlock a wide range of entertainment options including access to 20+ OTTs, 350+ television channels and a reliable high-speed wireless Wi-Fi service at an affordable tariff starting at Rs. 699 a month.”

Customers in Telangana can have unlimited access to some of the leading Telugu OTT platforms including AHA, SunNXT and top channels like Star Maa, Gemini, Zee Telugu and ETV among others, the release added.