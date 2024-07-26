Mancherial’s Aditya, RR’s Rishita shines in state-level U-17 badminton competition

Aditya Harshavardhan from Mancherial town and Rishita Pandey belonging to Ranga Reddy district shined in a mixed double category of a state-level under-17 sub junior badminton competition hosted by Warangal district Badminton Association from July 23 to 26.
Mancherial: Aditya Harshavardhan from Mancherial town and Rishita Pandey belonging to Ranga Reddy district shined in a mixed double category of a state-level under-17 sub junior badminton competition hosted by Warangal district Badminton Association from July 23 to 26.
In a statement, Erstwhile Adilabad district Badminton Association general secretary Pulluri Sudhakar said that Harshavardhan and Pandey won the title by defeating Shourya Kiran and Keerthi Manchala of Janagaon district.<
Chairman of the body G Mukhesh Goud, vice presidents Baskarla Vasu, and Banda Meena Reddy, treasurer K Satyapal Reddy congratulated Harshavardhan.