Mancherial’s Aditya, RR’s Rishita shines in state-level U-17 badminton competition

Aditya Harshavardhan from Mancherial town and Rishita Pandey belonging to Ranga Reddy district shined in a mixed double category of a state-level under-17 sub junior badminton competition hosted by Warangal district Badminton Association from July 23 to 26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 07:41 PM

In a statement, Erstwhile Adilabad district Badminton Association general secretary Pulluri Sudhakar said that Harshavardhan and Pandey won the title by defeating Shourya Kiran and Keerthi Manchala of Janagaon district.

Chairman of the body G Mukhesh Goud, vice presidents Baskarla Vasu, and Banda Meena Reddy, treasurer K Satyapal Reddy congratulated Harshavardhan.