| Notebooks Donated To Inmates Of Orphan Home In Mancherial

Notebooks donated to inmates of orphan home in Mancherial

A Bellampalli-based NGO donated 300 notebooks to inmates of Sevajyothi Orphan Home in Thandur mandal centre on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 09:03 PM

Mancherial: Mathru Hrudyam Sankshema Samstha, a Bellampalli based NGO donated 300 notebooks to inmates of Sevajyothi Orphan Home in Thandur mandal centre on Sunday.

Machkurthi Ranjith, founder and president of the voluntary organization, said that they had been sponsoring stationery to the financially weak students in orphan homes located in different parts of the district. He urged philanthropists to come to the rescue of the needy in one way or another.

He was all praise for organisers of the orphan home for serving the orphans.

Arushi Srinivas, Chilumula Srikrishna Devarayalu, Nichakola Vamsikrishna, Tajuddin Baba, Ameer, Sadanandam and Sridevi of Sevajyothi were present.