Notifications for Food Safety Officer job out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has notified 24 vacancies of the Food Safety Officer in the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Public Health Laboratories & Food Administration with registration commencing Friday.

Of the total notified vacancies, five are in zone-IV (Bhadradri), four in zone-VII (Jogulamba), and three each in zone-I (Kaleshwaram), zone-II (Basara), zone-III (Rajanna Sircilla), zone-V (Yadadri), and zone-VI (Charminar).

Selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be done based on the marks secured in the written examination which is likely to be held in the month of November. The exact date will be announced by the Commission later.

The test comprises two papers i.e., paper-I general studies and general abilities, and paper-II concerned subject (degree level), which will be common for all. Each paper will contain 150 questions which are to be answered in 150 minutes. The test is for 300 marks with 150 marks for each paper.

The paper-I syllabus comprises areas such as Current Affairs — regional, national and international, International relations and events, General Science; India’s achievement in Science and Technology, Environmental Issues and Disaster Management, Economy of India and Telangana, Geography of India with a focus on Telangana, Indian Constitution and Polity with a focus on Local Self-government, Society, Culture, Heritage, Arts and Literature of Telangana, Policies of Telangana State, History of Modern India with a focus on Indian National Movement, History of Telangana with special emphasis on Movement for Telangana Statehood, Logical Reasoning, Analytical Ability and Data Interpretation, and Basic English.

Similarly, the paper-II (concerned subject) syllabus will cover Food Chemistry, Food Microbiology, Hygiene & Sanitation, Food Processing Technology, Food Laws and Organisations, and Public & Occupational Health and Nutrition.

Those candidates who qualify in the written examination in order of merit will be called for verification of certificates, community and category wise for the vacancies available as required.

The qualifying marks for selection of the candidates belonging to OC, Ex-Servicemen, Sports & EWS – not less than 40 per cent, BCs — not less than 35 per cent, SCs, STs and PH – not less than 30 per cent. Mere securing minimum qualifying marks does not vest any right in a candidate to be considered for selection.

The post mandates for a degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology, Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s degree in Chemistry or degree in medicine from a recognised university. Candidates with any other equivalent or recognized qualification notified by the Central government are also eligible to apply.

Before applying, candidates should register themselves on the One Time Registration (OTR) through the TSPSC’s website www.tspsc.gov.in. Those who already have registered in OTR should apply by login into their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR. The last date to apply is August 26.