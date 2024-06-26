Notorious ‘Dhar gang’ on prowl in Sangareddy

Wearing vests and trousers, they were seen under Sangareddy rural police station limits walking holding their footwear in their hands.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 26 June 2024, 08:26 PM

Sangareddy: The notorious Dhar gang from Madhya Pradesh, known for the brutal manners of its members, was found moving in a village located close to Sangareddy town in the early hours of Wednesday.

A three-member Dhar gang was found moving in Tallapally village which falls under Sangareddy rural police station limits. Wearing vests and trousers, they were seen walking holding their footwear in their hands. As per the CCTV visuals recorded from cameras in the village, they were seen checking doors and windows moving closely to each house along the way.

The burglars also allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman who was in deep sleep. Meanwhile, the police also found the gang moving in Sangareddy town a few hours before they entered Tallapally. The police also found their movement at Basveshwar Nagar from CCTV footage. The rural police suspected the involvement of the same gang in a theft reported at Ismailkhanpet village a few days ago.

The movement of the gang has put the entire Sangareddy police force on its toes. The cops are now tracking the movement of the gang, which was allegedly involved in several robberies under the three Commissionerates in Hyderabad in the last few months. The police have asked citizens to be alert as the notorious gang was on the prowl.