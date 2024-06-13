Hyderabad Police issue alert against ‘Dhar Gang’ house burglaries

Generally, the gang commit offences between 12 pm and 4 am and move in sharing auto rickshaws to avoid suspicion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police issued an advisory asking people to be alert following instances of ‘Dhar Gang’ committing house burglaries in city outskirts.

The Dhar Gang, whose members are basically from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, over a period of time scattered around different districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Dhar district is also infamous for illegal country made arms manufacturing units and smuggling syndicates.

“They come in small groups of three to five persons to a locality and spend the day in an open place nearby and conduct a recce of the target houses. They consume liquor and armed with hand tools and other weapons, they break into locked houses and decamp with valuables,” explained the police officials.

Generally, the gang commit offences between 12 pm and 4 am and move in sharing auto rickshaws to avoid suspicion. The gang scale through the compound wall of the houses and avoid coming through the main gate.

“At times, the gang attacks the inmates of the house with weapons, if they try to catch them, ” the police official added.

The main target of the gang are gated communities and isolated villa projects. Following multiple house breakings in Hayathnagar the police asked all the patrolling parties to increase patrolling especially during nights.