Two Dhar Gang members held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two members of the infamous Dhar Gang from Madhya Pradesh were arrested in a joint operation by the Balanagar Central Crime Station police and the Balanagar Law and Order police. The gang was involved in 98 burglaries, including 68 in the Cyberabad Police limits.

The arrested persons were Maan Singh (26) and Mohabatt (35), both agricultural workers from Thanda in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Two other members of the gang, Ram Singh and Kishan Singh, were arrested earlier.

According to the police, the gang members came to Hyderabad using public transport and lived on the city outskirts.

“They come in small groups of three to five persons each and target a locality and spend the day in an open place nearby. They consume liquor and armed with hand tools and other weapons, they break into locked houses and decamp with valuables,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said, adding that they targeted multiple houses in the same night.

Since 2018 to March 2022, a series of burglaries by the gang were reported in Cyberabad, officials said, adding that special teams visited Dhar several times and developed an informant network in the area. It was based on a tip-off that the two were arrested.