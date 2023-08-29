Novak Djokovic makes stunning comeback to US Open

Novak Djokovic made a stunning comeback to the US Open after he was denied the calendar grand slam in the 2021 final by the Russian Daniil Medvedev

By Agencies Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

File Photo

New York: Novak Djokovic made a stunning comeback to the US Open after he was denied the calendar grand slam in the 2021 final by the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

In his opening-round encounter on Monday night against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, Djokovic displayed a sheer governing performance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 scoreline. With the win, he regained his top stop at the ATP World Rankings from defending US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz on September 11, when Djokovic will start a record-extending 390th week at the top.

He celebrated this win pleasantly and stated in his on-court interview, “The first set I started tremendously well off the box. We started quite late. Obviously, there was a ceremony between matches and I knew that we might have a late start, but nevertheless, I was excited to come out on the court.”

Djokovic will be eyeing his 4th US Open title in his 10th appearance and also to make his third career appearance in the final of all four Slams during the same season (2021 and 2015). The World No. 76 Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who upset NCAA champion Ethan Quinn of the United States 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, will meet Djokovic in the second round.

Djokovic also expressed his respect towards Zapata Miralles, “He’s a clay-court specialist but over the years all these guys learn how to play on the hard courts. There’s no easy opponent, obviously I respect everyone. I don’t underestimate anybody and try to give my best. Hopefully, I can get another win in a few days.”

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff already was down a set on Day 1 when she found herself locked in a marathon of a 30-point, 25-plus-minute game to begin the second set. Sure, there still was plenty of time to come back Monday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but this felt pivotal.

The 19-year-old from Florida had lost her past two Grand Slam matches — including a first-round exit at Wimbledon last month — and did not want to leave quietly or quickly this time. With thousands of partisan fans getting rowdier by the moment, the sixth-seeded Gauff finally converted on her eighth break point of that game, and wound up beating German qualifier Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 and reaching the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Once she had the lead, the biggest frustration for Gauff was the way Siegemund would make her wait to play the next point. Siegemund repeatedly took her sweet time and, early in the last set, was warned by chair umpire Marijana Veljovic. Brad Gilbert, who is one of two coaches working with Gauff lately, shook his head at how long it took Veljovic to intervene, and his reaction drew a smile from Gauff.

In the end, she held on, and it was Gauff’s 12th victory in 13 matches since the disappointing showing at the All England Club. This recent run includes the two biggest titles of the American’s career and a win over No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Gauff and Swiatek could meet in the quarterfinals next week.

The No. 4 man, Holger Rune, was bounced 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 by the 63rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena; the No. 8 woman, Maria Sakkari,lost 6-4, 6-4 to the 71st-ranked Rebeka Masarova.

Other seeded players exiting included the No. 16 woman, Veronika Kudermetova, who lost to American Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-4, and the No. 25 man, Alexander Bublik, eliminated by 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.