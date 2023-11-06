Novak Djokovic wins Paris Masters, claims 40th Masters 1000 title

11:03 AM, Mon - 6 November 23

Serbias Novak Djokovic holds up the trophy after winning the final match against Bulgarias Grigor Dimitrov at the Paris Masters tennis tournament. Photo: AFP

Paris: Twentyfour -time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic eased over Grigor Dimitrov in the Paris Masters to clinch a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic won 6-4, 6-3 and became the first player to win 40 Masters 1000 titles with a typically resilient all-around performance. The Serbian’s steadiness from the baseline allowed Dimitrov few chances to stir the level he displayed on his way to the final match, and a solitary break in each set was enough for Djokovic to seal up a 98-minute victory.

“[It’s] incredible. To be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances for me this week. Basically, coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP.

“Today, I think we both were quite tight at the beginning, and I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit. Myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net. I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me. I’m very proud of this one, considering what I’ve been through this week,” he added.

Djokovic now leads the Bulgarian in the ATP Head2Head series 12-1. Although the Bulgarian entered the competition having defeated seeded opponents Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas this week, he never looked like repeating those heroics in Sunday’s final.

Following a cagey start, Djokovic pulled away from the Bulgarian to win the first set inside Accor Arena. In a fairly good first set, the Serbian won 88 per cent (15/17) of points on his first serve, and that domination allowed Djokovic to attack freely on return. He gained a key break in the seventh game as Dimitrov battled to match the 36-year-old’s consistency from the baseline. Dimitrov produced a costly 19 unforced errors in the set.

Although Dimitrov forced Djokovic to Deuce in the final game of the first set, the Bulgarian came no closer to a breakthrough on return. Djokovic delivered a decisive punch when he converted his first break point of the second set to go up 3-2, and the Serbian did not falter as he won his 50th career match in Paris-Bercy, hitting 15 winners and six aces.