Simona Halep’s comeback halted by Paula Badosa in Miami Open

By IANS Updated On - 20 March 2024, 10:52 AM

Florida: Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep on her comeback was halted by Paula Badosa, who prevailed 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Miami Open first round.

This was the Badosa’s first win since Doha, in February. The World No. 80 has been struggling with injuries. She’s now 5-5 for the year.

Halep, however, returned from an 18-month absence from the WTA Tour.

Two weeks ago, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the top court for global sport, reduced her ban from tennis to nine months — essentially, time served. After the ruling, Halep accepted a wild card from Miami Open tournament director James Blake.

Meanwhile, Diana Shnaider ended Venus Williams’ record 22nd appearance at the Miami Open in the first round, defeating the three-time champion 6-3, 6-3 in 1 hour and 19 minutes.

The contest was one of many contrasts. Williams, 43, is the oldest player in the 2024 main draw; Shnaider, 19, is one of six teenagers contesting it this year.

Williams was playing her 85th main-draw match in Miami, another tournament record (this time, joint with sister Serena); Shnaider was playing her first, having fallen in the first round of qualifying to Laura Siegemund on her debut last year, according to WTA.

On the other hand, 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was the only one of the three former Grand Slam champions, who advanced to the second round of the Women’s Singles draw.

The Danish Wild Card needed only 1 hour and 17 minutes to defeat France’s Clara Burel 6-1, 6-4, and she now faces Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina for a spot in the third round.